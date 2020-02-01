Women Form Human Chain After Man Fires Shots at Shaheen Bagh

Soon after a man fired two shots in the air and said “hamare desh mein kisi aur ki nahin chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (In our country no one will have their way except Hindus),” several women joined hands to form a human chain at Shaheen Bagh amid heavy police presence.

A man on Saturday, 1 February fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 5 pm. This is the second time this week that an armed man has entered the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month.