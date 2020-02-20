Why is Shivaji’s Birth Anniversary a Bone of Contention in Maha?

When freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak celebrated Shivaji Jayanti with grandeur, starting a tradition, it was believed that his anniversary will be celebrated on 6 April. It was believed that he was born on 6 April 1627. But in 2000, when the Congress-NCP government was in power they formed a committee comprised of historians. The committee said that Shivaji was born on 19 February after which the government decided to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti on 19 February. But the Shiv Sena who was in the Opposition, objected to it. According to them, Shivaji Jayanti should be celebrated according to the Hindu calendar. The Shiv Sena says Shivaji was born on the 3rd day of Fagun.