Why is Shivaji’s Birth Anniversary a Bone of Contention in Maha?
When the Shiv Sena was in the Opposition they believed that Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti should be celebrated according to the Hindu Calendar.
Shivaji is respected countrywide, but in Maharashtra his birth anniversary is celebrated with fervour. On 19 February, CM Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar celebrated Shivaji Jayanti from Shivneri Fort. They garlanded his statue. This is the same fort where Shivaji was born in 1630.
Why is His Anniversary a Bone of Contention?
When freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak celebrated Shivaji Jayanti with grandeur, starting a tradition, it was believed that his anniversary will be celebrated on 6 April. It was believed that he was born on 6 April 1627. But in 2000, when the Congress-NCP government was in power they formed a committee comprised of historians. The committee said that Shivaji was born on 19 February after which the government decided to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti on 19 February. But the Shiv Sena who was in the Opposition, objected to it. According to them, Shivaji Jayanti should be celebrated according to the Hindu calendar. The Shiv Sena says Shivaji was born on the 3rd day of Fagun.
This has always been a big deal for the Shiv Sena. But now the political scenario has changed whereby the government now consists of Congress-NCP and the Shiv Sena. Such that there is no rift in the government over this, the Shiv Sena has decided that Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated on 19 February but the party will celebrate the festival according to their tradition. This time, Shiv Sena will be celebrating it on 12 March.
The Opposition has called out the Shiv Sena on their stance. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted that now that the Shiv Sena should now clear the confusion over Shivaji Jayanti. For someone as loved as Shivaji, there should not be any negative sentiment around him or his birth anniversary. Now that the Shiv Sena is in power, they must act to clear the air over this and finalise a date for Shivaji Jayanti.
