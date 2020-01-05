Who Is Responsible For The 25 Deaths During The CAA Unrest?
Home Minister Amit Shah has backed police action during the ongoing nationwide protests against CAA and NRC.
While addressing media, Shah said, “Those who are questioning the police must wear the police uniform. Nobody asks why the bus was set on fire. Or why the cars were burnt. When people spread violence, the police will shoot.”
True, police personnel are human too. But the question is, why did such a situation arise? Was firing the only option left with the police?
No matter who fires the bullet, if police firing is justified in Gandhi's nation can we help but ask, “Janab aise kaise?”
Protests continue to rage across the nation against CAA and NRC - senior citizens, students, women, and children took to the streets and were met with lathi-charges, teargas and bullets from the police.
Uttar Pradesh CM’s ‘Revenge’
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has openly vowed to take 'revenge' and it appears the policemen took his orders seriously. Teargas shells were fired, public property was damaged by police personnel, even bullets were fired – not just in the air but at protesters too.
The Meerut SP even advised Muslims to “go to Pakistan”. The ADM also taunted people, about the benefits of inviting trouble. Yet, the Home Minister feels that the Opposition is misleading the nation.
Even if he can justify police and government action and the number of deaths, these questions still remain.
The answer to these questions is more important than the buses and the public property that have been set ablaze. These questions concern lives lost.
- What led to the deaths of 19 people in UP?
- What led to the deaths of at least 25 people across the nation?
- Has the govt initiated a probe into these deaths?
- Has any committee been formed to probe the deaths?
- Why were women and student protesters lathi-charged?
- Why did police enter homes after the protests ended?
- Who vandalized vehicles in cities across UP?
- After the protests ended, who vandalized CCTV cameras at night?
- Why did CCTV cameras have to be destroyed?
- What documentation had to be destroyed?
- Who entered the university library and fired tear gas shells?
- How many policemen have been probed?
- Did any minister go to meet the kin of the deceased?
- Were the kin of the deceased given any compensation?
- Why were those peacefully protesting against CAA and NRC detained?
In Varanasi, a 15-month-old baby was kept away from her parents for two weeks because they were protesting. It is okay to sympathize with the police but why was a former IPS officer who worked with the same police force arrested for protesting?
Several videos have surfaced, showing police firing at protesters. Even if the videos are doctored, should they not, at least, initiate a probe?
In conclusion, if the protesters were armed, from where did they get the arms in the first place? Why did the police do nothing about it?
This nation is known to have fought peacefully. The same Gandhi who inspired Swachh Bharat Abhiyan also said, “An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind.”
If Gandhi was alive today, he would have surely asked, “Janab, aise kaise?”
