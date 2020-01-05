Who Is Responsible For The 25 Deaths During The CAA Unrest?

Home Minister Amit Shah has backed police action during the ongoing nationwide protests against CAA and NRC.

While addressing media, Shah said, “Those who are questioning the police must wear the police uniform. Nobody asks why the bus was set on fire. Or why the cars were burnt. When people spread violence, the police will shoot.”

True, police personnel are human too. But the question is, why did such a situation arise? Was firing the only option left with the police?

No matter who fires the bullet, if police firing is justified in Gandhi's nation can we help but ask, “Janab aise kaise?”

Protests continue to rage across the nation against CAA and NRC - senior citizens, students, women, and children took to the streets and were met with lathi-charges, teargas and bullets from the police.