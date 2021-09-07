In Flood-Hit Gorakhpur, Girl Forced to Row Boat To Reach School Daily
Sandhya Sahni rows 800 metres everyday to reach her school in Gorakhpur’s Bahrampur area.
Video Input: Gourav Mishra
Video Producers: Kanishk Dangi, Mayank Chawla
Video Editors: Abhishek Sharma, Ashutosh Bhardwaj
In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, Sandhya Sahni, a Class XI student is forced to row a boat to reach her school from her house in Bahrampur village, daily. This is due to the severe flooding in the area.
Daughter of a carpenter, the 15-year-old rows for 800 meters everyday to reach her school – Ayodhya Das Girls Inter College. The video of her rowing the boat to school has gone viral. While many have lauded her dedication, the viral videos have sparked outrage as to why a school girl has to row a boat to reach her school, even as river Rapti continues to flow above danger mark.
My father is a carpenter and I have five brothers. I have seen severe floods in the area since childhood. Rowing the boat doesn't scare me anymore. But, if I don’t row the boat to reach school, I would miss my classes.Sandhya Sahni, Class XI Student and resident of flood-hit Bahrampur
- 01/02
Sandhya rides her boat to reach school
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
- 02/02
Sandhya rides her boat to reach school
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
‘Appeal to CM Adityanath To Build an Embankment'
Every morning, Sandhya rows her boat to reach Raj Ghat. From there, she takes a tempo to reach her school. She says that she has no other option but to row a boat to reach her school, since she doesn't want to miss her classes at any cost. "My school was shut for a long time due to the COVID-19 lockdown. And now, my village is flooded. I don’t want to miss anymore classes. I don’t take any private tuition, so I am completely dependent on my school for my studies," Sandhya said.
She has appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help build an embankment to prevent her village from getting flooded every year.
Every year, we are ravaged by the floods here. I request CM Yogi Adityanath Ji to get an embankment constructed in the area to prevent the floodwater from causing havoc in the village.Sandhya Sahni, Class XI Student and resident of flood-hit Bahrampur
Sandhya's Dedication Lauded by Rahul Gandhi, Sonu Sood
After her video went viral on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the youngster’s courage. Bollywood actor Sonu Soon has also offered to help Sandhya and her family.
Rahul Gandhi Ji spoke with my father. He told my father that he will meet me when he comes to Gorakhpur. I am very happy to hear that. I had not expected that a big politician like him has assured to meet me. Sonu Sood Ji also spoke with my father. He has also assured us help.Sandhya Sahni, Class XI Student and resident of flood-hit Bahrampur
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.