‘He Deserves Strictest Punishment’: Sister of Gangster Vikas Dubey
“Vikas Dubey would threaten his family too,” says his sister, Chandrakanta Tiwari.
Accused of killing 8 policemen in the Kanpur shoot-out, gangster and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey is still absconding, while the Uttar Pradesh police declared a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on him.
With forces of 40 police stations deployed to find and arrest Dubey, his political links and connections within the police force have now emerged.
Meanwhile, his sister claims Dubey would threaten his family members too. "He is my brother but he deserves strictest punishment," Chandrakanta Tiwari said.
“He would trouble us a lot. He would threaten to kill us for money. He would threaten to kill my children and would abuse my husband.”Chandrakanta Tiwari, Vikas Dubey’s sister
Vikas Was Accused of Killing MoS Santosh Shukla
In 2001, Vikas was accused of killing then BJP MoS Santosh Shukla inside the Shivli police station, and was later acquitted in the case. Santosh Shukla's brother Manoj Shukla had told The Quint that role of police when Shukla was killed inside the police station is the reason Dubey dared to kill 8 policemen recently and go scot-free.
Vikas Dubey's sister has condemned the killing of police personnel by her brother's aides.
“When Santosh Shukla was killed, because of whatever conflict happened, our house was demolished. We filed a case, it was because of him that our house was demolished. Whether the public or police was responsible for it was because of his influence. Give him the strictest punishment. Police force is for serving the people. They help people in need. They were also fighting the COVID crisis. This (killing of 8 cops) should not have been done. Vikas is my brother but he deserves to be punished.”Chandrakanta Tiwari, Vikas Dubey’s sister
