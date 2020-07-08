‘He Deserves Strictest Punishment’: Sister of Gangster Vikas Dubey

Accused of killing 8 policemen in the Kanpur shoot-out, gangster and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey is still absconding, while the Uttar Pradesh police declared a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on him.

With forces of 40 police stations deployed to find and arrest Dubey, his political links and connections within the police force have now emerged.

Meanwhile, his sister claims Dubey would threaten his family members too. "He is my brother but he deserves strictest punishment," Chandrakanta Tiwari said.