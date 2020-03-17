‘COVID-19 May Devastate World Economies,’ Warns Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday, 17 March, that he fears the new coronavirus will devastate the economies of developing nations, and warned richer economies to prepare to write off the debts of the world's poorer countries.

Khan sat down with the Associated Press at his office in the resplendent white-domed government headquarters in the capital of Islamabad. He'd spent much of his day meeting experts about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, which has confirmed 183 cases so far.

“My worry is poverty and hunger," Khan said. "The world community has to think of some sort of a debt write-off for countries like us, which are very vulnerable, at least that will help us in coping with (the coronavirus).”