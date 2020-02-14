On Valentine’s Day, Montek Singh Recalls First Meeting With Wife
Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog), shared some untold stories of his life in a special interview with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Puglia.
While speaking on his book Backstage, Ahluwalia, one of the country's top economists, talked about how he wished his wife, Isher, on Valentine's Day. Along with this, Montek shared memories of his first meeting with his wife and the story of his coming from America to India.
In a conversation on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Ahluwalia said he had wished his wife the same in the morning.
Wife's Role Important in Returning to India From US
Ahluwalia said Isher's role has been very important in them returning to India from the US. Ahluwalia said after the birth of their first son, Pawan, Isher insisted on raising their children in India.
Ahluwalia met Isher by coincidence. He said he was working at World Bank and Isher was doing her PhD at MIT in the US when they first met.
“A friend of mine was in MIT. He knew Isher. One day he called me and said that a good Indian girl is coming as a summer intern in the IMF, so you meet him. Then I talked to Isher and invited him for lunch. Such things kept growing and then after a year we got married too.”Montek Singh Ahluwalia
