On Valentine’s Day, Montek Singh Recalls First Meeting With Wife

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog), shared some untold stories of his life in a special interview with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Puglia.

While speaking on his book Backstage, Ahluwalia, one of the country's top economists, talked about how he wished his wife, Isher, on Valentine's Day. Along with this, Montek shared memories of his first meeting with his wife and the story of his coming from America to India.

In a conversation on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Ahluwalia said he had wished his wife the same in the morning.