In Politics, Film & More: What Will Be the Issues Dominating 2020?
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
From Bihar and Delhi elections to the economy, from the US elections to movies to look out for. As we enter a new year and a new decade, let’s take a look at the things that will create a buzz.
It is the new year. And we know you have too many resolutions for yourself. Similarly, I have decided we’ll continue to keep giving you big news, every day, in the upcoming year. Right now, we’re going to tell you about the issues that will be closely watched in 2020.
As India is immensely political – earlier, people held political discussions over tea, at stalls and now, people are ready to fight over politics on Facebook – let’s talk about politics.
BJP, which enjoyed a landslide victory in 2019, recently lost the Jharkhand elections and is now gearing up for the Bihar and Delhi elections in the upcoming year.
We know that the Budget, every year, is one of the most-awaited events but Budget 2020 is going to be one to look out for because in 2019, the economy saw much turbulence.
And, with the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, the nation has been stirred by demonstrators taking to the streets against it. This is going to keep the BJP government on the edge of the chair as the protests do not seem to be dying down soon.
2020 starts with Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak – which is inspired by the story of an acid attack survivor. Apart from this, ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’’s sequel ‘Shubh Mangal More Savdhan’, Hindi Medium’s sequel ‘English Medium’ and more.
