In Politics, Film & More: What Will Be the Issues Dominating 2020?

From Bihar and Delhi elections to the economy, from the US elections to movies to look out for. As we enter a new year and a new decade, let’s take a look at the things that will create a buzz.

It is the new year. And we know you have too many resolutions for yourself. Similarly, I have decided we’ll continue to keep giving you big news, every day, in the upcoming year. Right now, we’re going to tell you about the issues that will be closely watched in 2020.

As India is immensely political – earlier, people held political discussions over tea, at stalls and now, people are ready to fight over politics on Facebook – let’s talk about politics.