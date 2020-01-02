Were the BHU Students Targeted for Taking Part in CAA Protests?

On 19 December, just days before the convocation, a group of BHU students had gone out to buy new clothes ahead of the big day.

It was on that very day when another group of BHU students and some local activists in Varanasi had called for a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city’s Beniyaganj locality.

These students who were in an auto to buy new kurtas were apprehended by the UP police even before they could reach the marketplace. Around 20 students were arrested that day. Eight of them were released five days later after being detained by the police.