‘Trust Civil Hospitals’: Surat Girl Who Recovered From COVID-19

"There, I was kept in a room in complete isolation and had to take some really painful injections. I was administered an IV drip for the first two days owing to my jet-lag.

The oral medication, however, was a simple five-day course that healed me. But, the worst and most painful process was the swab tests for testing the virus - an oral swab test conducted by inserting a swab in the patient's nose and one in the throat to gather the fluids. I had to undergo five such test. However, that's over and here I am - completely cured of the infection.”