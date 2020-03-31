‘Trust Civil Hospitals’: Surat Girl Who Recovered From COVID-19
Twenty-one-year-old Rita Bachkaniwala from Surat, who was among the few first COVID-19 patients of Gujarat, has just returned home after recovering from the life threatening pandemic. She was discharged from New Civil Hospital, Surat, on 29 March.
Bachkaniwala posted a short video on her Instagram page, thanking everybody who helped her in this excruciating time.
Bachkaniwala, after returning from London, had complained of cough, cold and fever and was admitted to the city's civil hospital. She tested positive with COVID-19 after her samples were sent to BJ Medical in Ahmedabad. She had come in contact with nine people before her diagnosis, all of whom have been in quarantined since.
The young woman thanked the entire staff and Dr Ashwinbhai Vasawa of Surat Civil Hospital for all the treatment, health, hygiene, safety and emotional support that they provided her. She also thanked Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) for taking care of her family during this difficult time and the ministry, who regularly followed up on her health.
Bachkaniwala has been pursuing an undergraduate course in international business. She told The Times Of India:
"There, I was kept in a room in complete isolation and had to take some really painful injections. I was administered an IV drip for the first two days owing to my jet-lag.
The oral medication, however, was a simple five-day course that healed me. But, the worst and most painful process was the swab tests for testing the virus - an oral swab test conducted by inserting a swab in the patient's nose and one in the throat to gather the fluids. I had to undergo five such test. However, that's over and here I am - completely cured of the infection.”
