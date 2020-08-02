Tributes Pour in as Ambushed Assam Rifles Jawans are Laid to Rest

Tributes poured in as the three Assam Rifles personnel who were killed in an ambush by suspected terrorists of the local insurgent group People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near the India-Myanmar border at the Chandel area in Manipur on the night of Wednesday, 29 July, were laid to rest with full military honour.

The deceased have been identified as Havildar Pranay Kalita, Rifleman YM Konyak, and Rifleman Ratan Salim. Five other soldiers who sustained injuries in the ambush were rushed to the military hospital.

A wreath-laying ceremony with full military honours was organised at Tulihal Airport in Imphal on 31 July 2020. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the ceremony and paid his respects to the soldiers.

The bodies of the soldiers were then flown to their respective hometowns. Ghatbar village in Assam's Barpeta district mourned the death of their son of soil. Late Havildar Kalita, 38, had joined in the Assam Rifles in 2001. He had last visited his hometown earlier this year in January. His grief-stricken neighbours remember him as a kind-hearted person. He is survived by his parents, his wife and two young daughters.