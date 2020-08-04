Explained: Why is Doctor-Patient Confidentiality So Important?

What is confidentiality and why is it so trusted? Are there any circumstances when it can be breached and what exactly happens when it is broken without consent?

On Saturday, 1 August, the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker publicly broke confidentially to reveal details about the actor’s mental health condition. This raised many pertinent questions on ethics and the importance of confidentiality.

FIT reached out to Dr Soumitra Pathare, a consultant psychiatrist and

Director of Centre for Mental Health, Law and Policy at ILS, to find out more.