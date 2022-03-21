'Include Kashmiri Pandits in Budget if You Feel for Them': Supriya Sule in LS

Video Producer: Naman Shah

The growing hype around the movie 'The Kashmir Files' has reached the Parliament and the government and the Opposition engaged in some heated debates over the issue of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the valley.

National Congress Party (NCP) leader and Barabanki MP Supriya Sule slammed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Lok Sabha on 14 March, over the exodus of Kashmiri pandits.

Sule pointed out the exclusion of Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sule alleged that the government has not done anything for displaced Kashmiris in the budget.