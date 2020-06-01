Video Editor: Ashutosh BhardwajHere’s proof that humanity trumps apathy!A few days back, some stranded people from Mizoram, who were travelling back home from Bengaluru on a Shramik special train, shared their limited eatables with flood-affected people when the train was passing through Assam.The video showed passengers from Mizoram throwing their food packets from their moving train, in a bid to help those in the flood-ravaged Assam. The clip was widely shared and instantly went viral on social media. Their humane gesture won hearts.Even Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared the video on Twitter and said it made his day.Now, another heartwarming video has gone viral showing Good Samaritans from Bihar’s Begusarai offering food to some other people of Mizoram who were travelling on another Shramik special train. The video shows some locals in Begusarai rushing to the stationary train and offering foods to the passengers.Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared this video on Twitter as well and was all praise for this humane act by the people of Bihar.