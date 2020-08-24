‘Principled, Constructive’: N Ram Applauds Bhushan Statement to SC

The journalist, who had filed a petition along with Bhushan to challenge the constitutionality of provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act which deal with the issues in the lawyer’s case, hopes that the court will take the “constructive spirit” of Bhushan’s statement into consideration when deciding sentencing.

At the end of the day, however, Ram believes that this case will actually be a “boost to the cause of free speech” thanks to the awareness it has created about the concept of contempt.

He notes that the case highlights the danger of the judiciary becoming intolerant of criticism, and the fact that in contempt cases, the courts are essentially “judges in your own cause”. The fact that there’s no appeal when the Supreme Court is concerned is also something of which there is now an increase in awareness.

In conclusion, he thinks the “inspiring example” set by Bhushan in this case will also be a reason why this its legacy will actually be a boost freedom of speech.