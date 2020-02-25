Modi Wants BFF Status From Trump, But Terms & Conditions Apply

Let's understand that Trump is a business man and a US president who will be fighting for re-election soon. The US economy is doing well right now, and Trump wants it to remain like that, which is why he wants this ‘dosti’ with Modi and with India because India is a big market for things that the US makes.

What does that actually mean? It means - Modi ji… I am your friend if you buy from me. Trump wants those big multi-billion dollar defence deals from India. The more business Trump brings in for US corporations, the brighter his chances of being re-elected.

But Trump didn’t mention that American armaments are also expensive, which is why India still buys most of its arms from Russia, who also make pretty good stuff, pretty cheap. Can Modi ignore that and reduce business with Russia and buy more from the US? It will mean allowing India’s defence expenditure to soar. Can Modi do that just to keep Trump happy? Especially with the Indian economy already desperately short of spending money?

In his speech, Trump turned around and called Modi 'a tough negotiator'. It was a compliment, but it was also a friendly warning. Modiji, you will have to give some ground. If you don’t meet me halfway and the US doesn’t get business deals from India and if I lose the elections because of that then yeh dosti kis kam ki?

But what Modi also has to consider is the health of the Indian economy itself. Firstly, if he promises Trump that the great Indian market will buy American products, the question is will that happen? Why am I saying that? Because the purchasing power of India’s middle-class is at its lowest in many many years. And that has pushed Indian industry into a crisis also and that adds to Modi’s dilemma – one of the ways to revive Indian industry, and reverse the economic slowdown is to protect it from foreign competition.

But if Modi does that he would upset Trump and the US which actually want lower tariffs, lower duties to make American products cheaper in India. Modi ji, Trump flew 16,000 miles for you, returned your hug praised you out of the sky. He’s now waiting to see what can you do for him in return. So, Modiji, Trump is asking you to make a serious attempt at locating that missing man, Vikas. Vikas waapis laaiye, apni Trump ke saath dosti aur bhi mazboot kijiye!