‘Apologise Now!’: Modern Medicine Docs to Ramdev

Ramdev has made many unscientific and dangerous claims recently, from mocking patients looking for oxygen saying they can just breathe the air to get what they need, to peddling Patanjali's herbal concoction Coronil to be a "100 percent cure" without any scientific basis. But his recent comments have not only ignited another unnecessary division between Ayurveda and Modern Medicine but have also insulted frontliners who have been working tirelessly since the pandemic began, to keep us safe.

“I beg you to arrest Ramdev and stand by your frontline corona warriors,” says Dr Manish Jangra, Founder FAIMA, RML RDA Spokesperson.

Watch their anger and frustration at Ramdev’s comments.