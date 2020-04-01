Despite Reaching Home, Migrant Workers’ Problems Far From Over

After walking hundreds of miles, some migrant workers have finally reached home. However, no respite yet for these labourers as uncertainties over a secure livelihood loom large. We spoke to some of the workers who walked all the way from Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh.

This mass exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages is unprecedented. With no means of transport, amidst the lockdown, the labourers chose to walk hundreds of kilometres to their native villages. For many it is a matter of life and death as the lockdown had left them with empty pockets. With no work and house rent to pay, millions of migrant workers chose to walk back to their native village.