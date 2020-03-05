Maharashtra Government’s Loan Waiver Scheme: Hit or Miss?

In the month of November when political parties were struggling to form the government, unseasonal rainfall destroyed crops planted over lakhs of hectares of land. The political parties did not pay any attention to farmers’ distress. There was a need to form a government even if political parties of different ideologies had to come together so that the pending work could be done.

Bearing this in mind, a government was formed with an expectation that political parties will work especially for the farmers. The situation was so dreadful that around 300 farmers had taken their lives between the months of Oct-Nov 2019.