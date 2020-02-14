Love Birds Beware, ‘Bhakt Lal Atrangi’ Is Back on Valentine’s Day
While the world celebrates Valentine's Day, a member of the anti-Romeo squad video-calls his lover, Bubbly, when he’s unable to meet her.
‘Bhakt Lal Atrangi’, in spite of wanting to spend the day of love with his partner, has to be satisfied with a video call. He tells her that news of him celebrating Valentines day would spread via WhatsApp and he’d get into trouble.
He rues that the woes of losing Delhi elections persist but he'd like if she gives him a flying kiss, similar to what AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal did post his victory.
He also brings up 'Biryani' and 'Poha', which have been in the limelight as of late.
He promises his lover that he'll make it up to her by taking her for the movie 'Tanhaji'. He is also quick to warn her that actor Deepika Padukone had gone to Jawaharlal Nehru University, which wasn't a good move, and asks Bubbly to not go to JNU.
