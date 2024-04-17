Your Vote Matters: Why the Youth Should Value their Vote This Election Season

ECI data reveals that less than 40% of first-time voters have registered for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Just over 1.8 crore new voters between 18 to 19 years old are on the electoral rolls out of the projected 4.9 crore new voters in this age group. India has one of the youngest populations in the world, so young voters are predicted to be the game-changers in 2024.

Why are young voters indifferent about elections?