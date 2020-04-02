Ground Report: How UP’s Old, Daily-Wagers are Coping With Lockdown

The UP administration has announced helpline numbers for various districts, so we asked these people if they knew of it and none of them did. The one person who was aware of the number said that it turned out to be invalid. A call by The Quint to these helpline numbers showed that they were either busy or switched off.

Now while the government is struggling to reach out to the most vulnerable, they’ll have to do a lot more to reach out to the poor and the daily wage workers who don’t have the money they would have been able to earn if not for this lockdown.