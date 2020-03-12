Ladakh: Watch Ancient Landscapes Get a Modern Twist of Dance

Snow-clad mountains, blue sky and an enchanting landscape.

It’s no other place but LADAKH!

What we can normally associate with Ladakh is a soulful sight, calmness, and serenity. But no, there’s music, dance and fun, like never before!

Whether classical Ballet, jazz or freestyle, kids who learn dance at Art of Motion Ladakh Academy in the area are adding music and more colour to the placid landscape. They are breaking stereotypes by performing in unusual spaces.