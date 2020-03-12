Ladakh: Watch Ancient Landscapes Get a Modern Twist of Dance

Hera Khan

Video Editor: Vishal Kumar

Snow-clad mountains, blue sky and an enchanting landscape.

It’s no other place but LADAKH!

What we can normally associate with Ladakh is a soulful sight, calmness, and serenity. But no, there’s music, dance and fun, like never before!

Whether classical Ballet, jazz or freestyle, kids who learn dance at Art of Motion Ladakh Academy in the area are adding music and more colour to the placid landscape. They are breaking stereotypes by performing in unusual spaces.

(Photo: Art of Motion Ladakh)
(Photo: Art of Motion Ladakh)
They are blending dance with nature and rythm with beauty.
(Photo: Art of Motion Ladakh)
(Photo: Art of Motion Ladakh)
The academy has 932 students learning various dance forms.

An 8-year-old dancer who is being trained in Jazz funk said, “Whenever I dance I feel very happy and I feel at my best.”

:There are many dance forms which kids are not aware of. Like hip-hop, contemporary, ballet. Kids were not aware of all these forms.”
Tamanna, 38-year-old aerobics dancer

Ever tried dancing in snowfall? The kids thought of trying that too.

It's art for life's sake for these dancers!

“Art is a way of communication, a way of expressing myself and telling people how I feel.”
Aditi, 19-year-old dancer

So the next time you are in Ladakh, don't just be enchanted, watch out for a modern musical twist on the ancient backdrop.

