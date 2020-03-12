Ladakh: Watch Ancient Landscapes Get a Modern Twist of Dance
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
Snow-clad mountains, blue sky and an enchanting landscape.
It’s no other place but LADAKH!
What we can normally associate with Ladakh is a soulful sight, calmness, and serenity. But no, there’s music, dance and fun, like never before!
Whether classical Ballet, jazz or freestyle, kids who learn dance at Art of Motion Ladakh Academy in the area are adding music and more colour to the placid landscape. They are breaking stereotypes by performing in unusual spaces.
Loading...
An 8-year-old dancer who is being trained in Jazz funk said, “Whenever I dance I feel very happy and I feel at my best.”
Ever tried dancing in snowfall? The kids thought of trying that too.
It's art for life's sake for these dancers!
So the next time you are in Ladakh, don't just be enchanted, watch out for a modern musical twist on the ancient backdrop.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )