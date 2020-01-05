Kota Infant Deaths: How Many More Deaths Before The Govt Acts?

On 1 January 2020, in India alone 67,385 children were born. Even China has ranked behind us with respect to this figure. But while reading the good news about these newborns the screams of those in Kota echoed around me.

Whether it is Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur or Kota every time, the deaths of hundreds of these innocent infants are first politicized and then kept aside, only to be forgotten soon.