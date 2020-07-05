BSP, SP & BJP Shielded Vikas Dubey : Slain BJP Leader’s Brother
Gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after his goons killed eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Kanpur.
Eight policemen, including a DSP, were killed in a shootout in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, 3 July. The police team had gone in search of Dubey, when he and his operatives fired indiscriminately on the police party.
Vikas Dubey, said to be in his 50s, is also accused of killing state minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. He surrendered in 2002 but was acquitted later.
Santosh's brother Manoj Shukla narrates how the authorities kept protecting Dubey and how Uttar Pradesh saw an increase in 'gundaraj'.
“The role that police played in that incident has resulted in what has happened today. The government can’t give money to the cops, criminals give them money. Given the deplorable condition of the government, money is their weakest point. As a result, a criminal has targeted the police today.”Manoj Shukla, Brother of Late Santosh Shukla
The Story of Vikas Dubey
Manoj Shukla narrates, “Vikas Dubey and Lallan Bajpai were two sides of the same coin. When he became the chairman, whatever collection they made from the shops were distributed equally amongst them. The responsibility of public safety came on him but he (Vikas Dubey) continued to collect money. A dispute arose between them due to this.”
His criminal record began in 1990 with a murder case. Over the years he accumulated numerous criminal charges for attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting. The history-sheeter faces up to 60 criminal cases.
Dubey and the 2001 Murder of a BJP Leader
Manoj Shukla also narrates how the events unfolded on the night of 12 October 2001, when his brother and BJP leader Santosh Shukla was killed in firing inside the police station.
“On 12 October 2001, around 20-25 people gheraoed Lallan Bajpai’s house with axe and rifles. Bajpai called bhaiya (Santosh) saying he is afraid that he might be murdered. My brother told him to stay inside the house while he reached there. From Kanpur, he took 55 minutes to reach there (Shivli). He directly reached Shivli police station. When he reached the police station, they (Dubey’s men) got to know that Santosh Shukla has reached there. They left Lallan Bajpai’s house and reached the police station. He was inside the police station when they started firing and attacking him.”Manoj Shukla, Brother of Late Santosh Shukla
Claiming that since the attack happened inside a police station the police personnel were witnesses, Shukla said that none of them came forward.
According to Shukla, two people used to dominate the CB Nagar panchayat at that time: Lallan Bajpai and Vikas Dubey. However, a rift grew between the two, following which Dubey reportedly tried his hand in politics.
As he entered panchayat politics on a BSP ticket, his list of crimes allegedly grew.
He also alleges that since the BSP was in power it didn't take much interest and the case was never taken to the high court.
Manoj Shukla also alleged, “Be it BSP, SP or BJP -- all gave him political protection."
