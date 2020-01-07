JNU Attack: Why Was Delhi Police a Mute Spectator?

Given the circumstances, I am reminded of this advertisement on TV which says, ‘Iss Sheher ko yeh hua kya, kahin raakh hai toh kahin dhuan dhuan’ ...

It’s not just JNU that has witnessed witnessed violence – across Uttar Pradesh, Section 144 has been imposed till 31 January. Several people who participated in the anti-CAA protests have been killed. Who is responsible for this situation?

There were allegations that in UP, the cops stormed inside homes and wreaked havoc. Even if these allegations are false, the police and their political masters should, at least, be called out for their inability to maintain peace. Delhi Police falls under the Central Government. BJP is in power at the Centre. BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh as well.

This is the same party whose leaders have claimed across the world that everything in the country is in order. But as Alia Bhatt said, it’s time to stop pretending that everything is fine.