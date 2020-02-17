Jamia Violence: What Amit Shah Claimed & What CCTV Footage Shows

Police crackdown on Jamia, innocent students beaten up, library and mosque not spared either!

Several students were injured, one even lost his eye following police brutality on the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia on 15 December 2019.

Delhi Police barged into the campus, library and mosques and brutally beat up students. Tear gas shells were used and even bullets were fired.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah has often been heard saying that ‘students haven’t read the CAA properly’ or that ‘ Delhi Police was doing their duty by stopping violence'.

The violence on the university campus followed protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act that got passed in the Parliament on 12 December 2019.