India’s Covaxin Vaccine By 15 August: Only If ICMR Ignores Science

It was only on 29 June that we first heard of this potential indigenous vaccine 'Covaxin', being developed by Bharat Biotech, working with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology in Pune. It had shown promising results in animal trials and now had permission for phase 1 and 2 human trials. But so far, even the pre-clinical trial data for Covaxin has not been shared by Bharat Biotech or ICMR.

So, is it possible for this vaccine, or for any vaccine, to go from phase 1 of human trials to hitting the market in 45 days?

Here are some expert reactions: