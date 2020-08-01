Here’s How Eid-al-Adha Was Celebrated Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
The pandemic might not have put a full stop to Eid celebrations but it has certainly led to a lot of restrictions.
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Eid-al-Adha or Bakra eid, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, has taken a major hit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although the pandemic failed to put a full stop on the celebrations, it did manage to put forth several barriers.
Eid was still celebrated across various parts of the country amid the pandemic, keeping in mind the various social distancing norms and government-issued guidelines.
This year’s Eid was unlike others because there were no grand get-togethers and it was not possible to follow the tradition of visiting friends and relatives.
Fawaaz Jawed, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, said that they couldn’t embrace each other or offer their salaam this year.
Mohammad Arif, a social activist, told The Quint that social distancing was maintained inside the mosques during the celebrations.
“We had deployed volunteers, who were spraying hand sanitizers and thermal screening every visitor before they entered,” he added.
He further said that the volunteers made sure that the mosque did not get overcrowded at any point or anyone above the permitted body temperature was not allowed.
Osama Akram, the state secretary of SIO Delhi, remarked that social distancing norms were also maintained while sacrificing the lambs.
