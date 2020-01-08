‘Free Kashmir’ Poster Row: Decoding Shiv Sena’s ‘Soft’ Stance

The Maharashtra government is agitated after seeing a ‘FREE KASHMIR’ poster during the protests against the JNU violence at Mumbai’s Gateway of India. The BJP and Congress have criticised it, but the Shiv Sena does not think that there is anything wrong with this.

The Shiv Sena’s stance shows a changing trend. Seeing this banner, Devendra Fadnavis questioned CM Uddhav Thackeray. He asked whether the Shiv Sena accepts this ‘FREE KASHMIR’ movement and asked why these slogans being raised and why Mumbai accepting these 'separatist movements'. Sanjay Nirupam too has asked the students to be cautious. He asked why Kashmir is being brought into the JNU issue.