Bihar Elections Amid Pandemic – Right or Wrong? Former CEC Answers

How will the spread of fake news on social media be controlled?

We do not have a proper mechanism to counter the spread of fake news.

Firstly, calling it a digital election would be wrong. Digital election would mean that you register your vote via the internet. We have neither considered that, nor will it be considered in the near future.

People even point fingers at our simple standard EVM. So, there is no chance of conducting digital voting.

Only campaign is supposed to be digital, not voting.

We have been looking for a solution to fake news since social media was first introduced. Initially, these digital media platforms were not even willing to talk to us.

But, before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission held meetings with Facebook, WhatsApp and arranged for voter education through Facebook.

They agreed to take action against fake news and hate speech, but they said – “we must not receive complaints from the public we must receive complaints from a designated officer.”

The EC assigned designated officers to Facebook and if these designated officers complained, immediate action would be taken. They decided that within three hours they would examine the complaint. If the messages were found to be fake or spreading hate, they would remove it.

I considered it a major step forward.

However, a fake/hate message on social media for three hours could rile up the entire country.

So, if I am the designated officer by the EC and if I complaint, then the computer must trust my complaint and remove it immediately. This enforcement machinery needs to be tightened.