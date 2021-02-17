Fake Name, Numbers Used: Discrepancies in Bihar’s COVID Test Data

"A total of 2,18,12,681 investigations have been done so far in Bihar", tweeted Mangal Pandey, the health minister of Bihar.

But how do we now trust the health minister's data? Is testing data manipulated to meet daily target? Who created the pressure to achieve the daily target and why?

During the pandemic, is this not a casual attitude towards the people of Bihar? Now, after the media alleged fraud, the government has ordered a probe.

The government continues to give statements like 'anyone found guilty will be penalised', and 'strict action will be taken'.

But this is not the first such incident. Why was the government not vigilant? Why did the government authorities fail to curb such fraudulent activities?

Will the government reveal the truth? If not, then Bihar will ask – Janab, aise kaise?