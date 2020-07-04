8 Cops Killed by UP Gangster’s Goons – Not a First for the State

On 3 July, a gangster and his goons opened fire on a police team. Eight policemen were killed in the shootout. A UP Police team had reached the spot to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, but his goons opened fire at the cops.

Gauging from the way Dubey's men were armed it appears he was tipped off about the police raid. Dubey has more than 60 criminal cases against him and yet, he had the kind of reach within the police force to be made aware of the raid in advance.