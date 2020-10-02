Does Media Hype Influence Judgments? EX-IPS YP Singh Explains

High intensity car chases and unsubstantiated reports have left viewers with a bitter taste while consuming the news lately. As news channels compete to bag the ‘first to break’ tag, do facts end up taking a back seat? Former IPS officer and lawyer YP Singh believes that media reporting sometimes becomes so overwhelming that it could lead to undermining the process of trial.

“As we see in so many cases, if there was no media hype, with reference to a particular case, even for instance cases related to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik and other accused. These are such frivolous cases that in normal circumstances they would have got bail immediately,” says YP Singh.