‘Calls for Highest Action’: Delhi Civil Society Slams Governance

“This calls for the highest level of disciplinary action, including perhaps, termination,” senior Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover told The Quint when asked about the role of the Delhi police in the recent violence that rocked northeast areas of the capital.

Death toll in the violence that began on 23 February 2020 has risen to 38.

Grover also said that when compared to the 1984 pogrom, there are 'parallels' but the “scale and toll of life it ('1984 riots) took was way more severe”.