‘Calls for Highest Action’: Delhi Civil Society Slams Governance
“This calls for the highest level of disciplinary action, including perhaps, termination,” senior Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover told The Quint when asked about the role of the Delhi police in the recent violence that rocked northeast areas of the capital.
Death toll in the violence that began on 23 February 2020 has risen to 38.
Grover also said that when compared to the 1984 pogrom, there are 'parallels' but the “scale and toll of life it ('1984 riots) took was way more severe”.
“The parallel (exists) in terms of the absence of any political leadership taking decisive steps, allowing the matter to escalate. The media putting out half-baked stories, some media people even putting out false narratives, then particularly the role of police which is critical at a juncture like this, there you see a complete mirror image.”Vrinda Grover, Lawyer, Supreme Court
Former member of the Planning Commission, Dr Syeda Hameed, was critical of both the central as well as state government led by AAP, when asked where does the buck stop with respect to the recent violence.
Speaking to The Quint, she said:
“The ultimate responsibility is with the Ministry of Home Affairs, so it’s the GoI. But the Delhi government having been elected by the people of Delhi with so much ‘bharosa’ (faith) they are very much in the picture and they cannot abandon their responsibility of ensuring that the people who have voted them in do not get killed on the streets.”Dr Syeda Hameed, Former Member, Planning Commission
Hundreds of citizens had gathered at Jantar Mantar on 26 February, 48 hours after Delhi violence urging for peace and harmony. They were joined by dozens of activists, lawyers and civil society members who demanded action be taken against errant officials and cops who allowed the situation to escalate.
