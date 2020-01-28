Delhi Chaat Centre | Will Targeting Shaheen Bagh Win BJP Votes?

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the BJP has upped its ante against the anti-CAA protests that have been taking place in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh for over 40 days now.

Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in the national capital, not only discredited the protests but also held Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the anti-CAA unrest across Delhi.

Several other ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Anurag Thakur, along with West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma have made controversial statements over Shaheen Bagh in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

