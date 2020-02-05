Delhi Chaat Centre | Shaheen Bagh Talks On Goli-Gaddari Politics

Shaheen Bagh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s biggest poll plank these Delhi elections, has seen many controversies over the anti-CAA protests for over 50 days. While the Amit Shah-led BJP has blamed the Congress and the AAP, CM Arvind Kejriwal is blaming the BJP for deliberately not letting the road be open because it suits the party’s political needs ahead of elections.

Police on Tuesday said Kapil Baisala, who opened fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week, was a member of the AAP, sparking a war of words between the Kejriwal-led party and the BJP.