Delhi Chaat Centre | Was This the Bitterest Election Campaign?

From the BJP aggressively pushing the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hard-selling development, to the Congress being nearly absent – the bitter, often divisive campaign for the Delhi elections ended on Thursday, 6 February.

In their final electioneering push, the three key parties made last ditch efforts to seek votes and slugged it out over issues ranging from the amended citizenship law, appeasement politics and unemployment.

The campaign ended at 6 pm on Thursday, ahead of voting on Saturday.

All said and done, was this the bitterest election campaign that the national capital ever witnessed? Join Delhi Chaat Centre live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with your views.