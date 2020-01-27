Delhi Chaat Centre | Who are the Sikh Voting for in Delhi Polls?

Long-term allies in Punjab and other northern states, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parted ways in Delhi following differences over seat-sharing ahead of the Assemble elections in the national capital.

One of the most surprising aspects of the break-up between the BJP and the SAD in Delhi is the fact that it took place under the watch of BJP’s Sikh face: Union Minister Hardeep Puri, the party’s joint in-charge for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Comprising of 4-5 percent of Delhi’s voters, the Sikhs will have to choose between the three mainstream parties this time - the AAP, BJP and the Congress. With the Shiromani Akali Dal out of the equation, who are the Sikhs most likely to side with in the 2020 Delhi elections? Join 'Delhi Chaat Centre,' live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to know more.