Delhi Chaat Centre | PM Talks Shaheen Bagh, Budget in Delhi Rally

The anti-CAA protests in Seelampur, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh are not a coincidence but a political design aimed at harming the harmony of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while accusing the AAP and the Congress of fuelling the demonstrations.

Addressing a rally in Karkardooma in east Delhi, Modi alleged that the AAP and the Congress were provoking people and misinforming them.

But the two topics he went big on was the Union Budget presented on 1 February and pakke ghar in unauthorised colonies.