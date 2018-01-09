Remembering CP Ramanujam, the Man Who Made Magic with Math

(The Quint is re-posting this piece from its archives on the birth anniversary of CP Ramanujam. This story was first published on 9 January 2018.)

Chakravarthi Padmanabhan Ramanujam, the man who created magic with numbers, was born to a humble family in Madras on 9 January 1938.

After completing his schooling in Madras, he joined the Loyola College. Encouraged by his mentor, Father Racine, Ramanujam moved to Bombay to study in TATA Institute of Fundamental Research.