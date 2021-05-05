As COVID Deaths Rise, Delhi’s Largest Cemetery Runs Out of Space

42-year-old Azad Salmani said, “There is a paucity of oxygen everywhere, the deaths due to oxygen shortage is not a normal death. This is a murder by hospitals. The state and central government have a hand to play. On one side the Health Minister is saying there is no shortage of oxygen and on the other hand 400 people are dying every 24 hours. So murders are happening here,” he said, adding that Salmani died to shortage of oxygen. Iqrar, also 42, was infuriated while speaking to this reporter. “The government is wrong. The central government should ensure Delhi government gets complete oxygen. This is blatant injustice being done with the Delhi government, the central government is hiding their faults,” he said.

The backdrop of the anger in people is the Centre and Delhi government being at loggerheads with each other in the Delhi High Court for over a week now. The court has ordered the Centre to provide the requisite oxygen to the capital, but the government filed for a recall of the order. A second order was issued directing the centre to provide oxygen by midnight of 3 May, which was not complied with, leading to the Delhi high court asking why they should not initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Centre’s officials. In the latest there, the centre’s counsel responded with moving the SC, which has out a stay on the contempt show cause notice issued against the officials of the Centre.