Budget 2020: Which Sectors Should It Focus on? Nilesh Shah Answers

The NBFC sector is facing hardship for the last couple of years. Budget 2020 is expected to give relief to NBFCs. Support for investments is also expected.

If the budget is fiscally prudent, interest rates can be lower, which will encourage investment. Government borrowing will be reasonable and hence it will lead to more investment. It's important for entrepreneurs to have money. India’s savings are not staying in the country.

In the last eight years, we have spent about $300 billion. Had it been invested in the country, Indian’s GDP would have been more than 12 percent today.

The expectation from the budget this year is that investment becomes very easy. Buying financial instruments like mutual fund units and bank deposit units should be as easy as buying gold. That's how investments can be encouraged .