Blah, Blah, Blah: Greta Thunberg Slams Govt for Inaction on Climate Change

While lambasting the world leaders, the 18-year-old Swedish activist accused governments of “shamelessly congratulating themselves" for insufficient pledges of funding and cutting emissions.

Years after leaders at the 1992 Rio summit in Brazil pledged to tackle environmental problems, youth activists brought climate change to the top of the global agenda. Now their goal is to come up with solutions ahead of the COP26 United Nations summit.

The UN COP26 aims to secure more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries who signed the 2015 Paris Agreement and agreed to try to limit human-caused global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius.

Thunberg, who hit the headlines with the global movement Fridays for Future, however, showed optimism and said it wasn't too late to reverse climate trends.