Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, Protesters Detained in Chennai

The 24-hour nationwide strike by central trade unions in West Bengal on Wednesday was marked by incidents of violence and arson, and blocking of railway tracks and roads by protesters trying to enforce the shut down, officials said.

The protesters blocked a major road at Sujapur in Malda district, torched several vehicles including a police van, ransacked government buses and set fire to tyres. When police tried to control the situation, they hurled stones and crude bombs, officials claimed.

This led the police to baton-charge the mob, burst teargas shells and fire rubber bullets, they said.

Railway tracks and roads were blocked in various parts of the state affecting normal life.