Bareilly Bank Guard Shoots Man in a Brawl Over ‘Not Wearing Mask’

Video Producer: Naman Shah

Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam

A security guard of a bank in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district was arrested on Friday, 25 June, for allegedly shooting at a customer identified as a local man named Rajesh, over his attempt to enter the bank's premises without wearing a face mask.

"How could you shoot him? You could have just stopped him from entering," Rajesh's agonised wife, Priyanka Rathore, can be heard saying in the video clip of the incident that was widely circulated on social media.