Bareilly Bank Guard Shoots Man in a Brawl Over ‘Not Wearing Mask’
The victim’s family alleged that nobody attended to Rajesh for a long time after he was shot.
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
A security guard of a bank in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district was arrested on Friday, 25 June, for allegedly shooting at a customer identified as a local man named Rajesh, over his attempt to enter the bank's premises without wearing a face mask.
"How could you shoot him? You could have just stopped him from entering," Rajesh's agonised wife, Priyanka Rathore, can be heard saying in the video clip of the incident that was widely circulated on social media.
The family of the victim further alleged that nobody attended to Rajesh for a long time after he was shot and lay bleeding on the bank’s floor. He was later taken to a hospital.
The guard, who has been identified as Keshav, said that he had accidentally shot the customer in the leg when a scuffle broke out between the two at Bank of Baroda's Station Road branch in Uttar Pradesh.
"We have taken the guard into police custody and the injured was admitted to a hospital. The real reason behind the altercation is yet to be ascertained," Ravindra Kumar, Superintendent of Police said.
