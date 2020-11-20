Shrewd or Smart? Obama’s Views on Cong Netas, BJP & All the Fuss

Wow! Before getting into the ifs, buts and whys of the controversy, let's see what exactly was said in the book and about whom. Here are some excerpts from Obama's narration of his first India visit of 2010:

Manmohan Singh

“Manmohan Singh, the prime minister of India, meanwhile, had engineered the modernization of his nation’s economy.

For the duration of his tenure as prime minister, I would find Singh to be wise, thoughtful, and scrupulously honest.”

Sonia Gandhi:

“At dinner that night, Sonia Gandhi listened more than she spoke, careful to defer to Singh when policy matters came up, and often steered the conversation toward her son. It became clear to me, though, that her power was attributable to a shrewd and forceful intelligence.”

Rahul Gandhi:



“...there was a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.”

BJP

“... As we drove off, I wondered what would happen when he (Manmohan Singh) left office. Would the baton be successfully passed to Rahul, fulfilling the destiny laid out by his mother and preserving the Congress Party’s dominance over the divisive nationalism touted by the BJP?”

