Bollywood Actors, Artists Sing in Cover of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’

Across India, citizens have risen in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. And they have been singing poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz's iconic piece, Hum Dekhenge, in hope and defiance.

On the same lines, a new cover of the song has been released by a singer named Samin Raza, featuring several Bollywood actors, such as Javed Jaffrey and Sushant Singh.

While the poem was always famous, it received a whole new level of attention in 1986 when it became a universal anthem of protest after ghazal singer Iqbal Bano's renderings were smuggled from Pakistan.