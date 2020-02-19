Bollywood Actors, Artists Sing in Cover of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’

Bollywood Actors, Artists Sing in Cover of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’

Across India, citizens have risen in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. And they have been singing poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz's iconic piece, Hum Dekhenge, in hope and defiance.

On the same lines, a new cover of the song has been released by a singer named Samin Raza, featuring several Bollywood actors, such as Javed Jaffrey and Sushant Singh.

While the poem was always famous, it received a whole new level of attention in 1986 when it became a universal anthem of protest after ghazal singer Iqbal Bano's renderings were smuggled from Pakistan.

The poem was written as a mark of protest against the regime of Pakistani dictator Zia-ul-Haq, whose government was communal and regressive.

Here is the translation:

We shall witness

Inevitably, we shall witness

the day that has been promised

that has been etched on the pages of eternity

When mountains of tyranny

shall be blown away like cotton

when beneath our worn feet

the earth's heart shall beat

And upon the heads of our tormentors

lightning shall crackle and crash

Only His name will remain

He, who is both invisible and ever-present

who is both the spectacle and the beholder

And the clarion call 'I Am the Truth' shall ring

The truth that is I and that is You

And all of God's creatures shall rule

Those who are I, and those who are you.

We shall witness, Oh We Shall witness

