Seelampur Violence: Meet the Peacemakers Who Prevented Escalation
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
On 17 December 2019, as a protest led by thousands of locals in north east Delhi’s Seelampur locality turned violent, it was a local madrasa that helped in initiating a dialogue between the police and the protesters.
The principal of Babul-Uloom Madrasa Mohammed Daud was then called upon by the Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh asking him to make an appeal.
Few others such as local RWA (Residents’ Welfare Association) General Secretary Dr Faheem Baig also rushed to the spot and made fervent appeals through the loudspeakers outside the madrasa.
Since the request came from the elderly and fairly known locals in the area, the protesters immediately dispersed, thus avoiding further casualties.
Mohammed Daud, who is also the Imam at the local masjid for the last 30 years, claims he hasn’t seen such a large-scale protest before.
The anti-CAA sentiment is evident in Seelampur as one walks through lanes on either side of the main road near the Jaffrabad police station which witnessed maximum violence on Tuesday.
‘NO CAB’ slogans could be seen painted in red on the pillars leading to the metro station; ‘Seelampur hamara hai (Seelampur is ours)’ declares another poster outside a stationery shop.
The general secretary of Jaffrabad’s RWA, Dr Fahim Baig, recalled the events of the day sitting in his clinic from where he has also been urging the locals not to participate in public gatherings for the next few days.
Baig also voices the concerns regarding the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and says that the government needs to come clear on the new legislation.
Even as timely intervention by the likes of Mohammed Daud and Dr Baig prevented the violence from spilling over, both agree that there is anger among locals.
On 18 December 2019, when the police began arresting and detaining few locals in connection with the violence, a small group had called for a public meeting again but it was called off on the advice of peacemakers.
