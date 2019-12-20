Seelampur Violence: Meet the Peacemakers Who Prevented Escalation

On 17 December 2019, as a protest led by thousands of locals in north east Delhi’s Seelampur locality turned violent, it was a local madrasa that helped in initiating a dialogue between the police and the protesters.

The principal of Babul-Uloom Madrasa Mohammed Daud was then called upon by the Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh asking him to make an appeal.

Few others such as local RWA (Residents’ Welfare Association) General Secretary Dr Faheem Baig also rushed to the spot and made fervent appeals through the loudspeakers outside the madrasa.

Since the request came from the elderly and fairly known locals in the area, the protesters immediately dispersed, thus avoiding further casualties.