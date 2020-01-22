'Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par': A Tribute to India's Resistance
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
From slogans to shayaris, the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests have set off a storm of creativity.
Osho Kabeer’s nazm Jinhe naaz hai Hind par is for the women and students at the forefront in these protests, while also giving a “hat tip to iconic poetry of the people's poet (as he was called), Sahir Ludhianvi”.
"This poem thus, is nothing but a heaving sigh against the sheer brutality that has been unleashed upon our people for speaking out against the divisive policies of the state, and also against those who stand and watch in silence from the sidelines as mere spectators or worse, as supporters of this oppression."Osho Kabeer
Kabeer questions the brutality and also indirectly slam those in power asking why are they scared of people who raise their voices against a particular issue.
